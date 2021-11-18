Texas A&M men, women remain in second place at Adamson Invitational

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming teams remained in second place Thursday after the second day’s action at the Art Adamson Invitational.

Southern California leads the men’s team standings with 717 points followed by A&M at 663 and TCU at 425. On the women’s side, USC has 721.5 points with A&M at 650.5 and LSU at 398.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski won the men’s 100-yard backstroke in 46.14 seconds, and Anze Fers Erzen won the 400 individual medley in 3:44.58.

For the Aggie women, Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.16.

The meet will wrap up Friday with preliminaries at 9:30 a.m., the 1,650 freestyles at 2:30 p.m. and all other finals at 5:30 p.m.