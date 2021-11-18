 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M men, women remain in second place at Adamson Invitational
0 comments

Texas A&M men, women remain in second place at Adamson Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming teams remained in second place Thursday after the second day’s action at the Art Adamson Invitational.

Southern California leads the men’s team standings with 717 points followed by A&M at 663 and TCU at 425. On the women’s side, USC has 721.5 points with A&M at 650.5 and LSU at 398.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski won the men’s 100-yard backstroke in 46.14 seconds, and Anze Fers Erzen won the 400 individual medley in 3:44.58.

For the Aggie women, Chloe Stepanek won the 200 freestyle in 1:45.16.

The meet will wrap up Friday with preliminaries at 9:30 a.m., the 1,650 freestyles at 2:30 p.m. and all other finals at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert