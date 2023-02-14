As the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships opened Tuesday at Texas A&M’s Rec Center Natatorium, the Aggie men’s and women’s squads launched in polar opposite directions.

Thanks to the performance of diving depth on the men’s side, the Aggies finished the opening day in first place with 229 points. But the Aggie women finished Tuesday in 12th with 56 points after being disqualified for an early takeoff in the 800-yard freestyle relay.

Four of five A&M men’s divers advanced to the finals in the 1-meter springboard event. A&M junior Victor Povzner took gold with a final score of 375.50, followed by Rhett Hensley in third (343.60) and Takuto Endo in fourth (342.45). Allen Bottego rounded out A&M’s finalists in sixth place (302.40).

The 129 points A&M’s divers earned are the most earned in a single event at the SEC meet in program history. It was also the most points earned by a diving team in the SEC since the Aggies joined the conference for the 2013 Championships.

“Well, 129 points in one event is pretty remarkable, right, especially at this level?” A&M men’s head coach Jay Holmes said. “We had four guys in the top eight and our only guy that didn’t get in got ninth. To be able to score that many points in one event is pretty incredible. It’s just an awesome job. It’s a great start to our meet, but it is a long meet, and there is a whole lot more to go.”

A&M’s men took fifth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:23.24, earning 50 points. Ethan Gogulski’s split time of 20.92 in the backstroke was the second fastest time in the event behind Florida’s Adam Chaney (20.26).

“Ethan getting us started in the 50 back ... there’s not a whole lot of those guys out there that can do that, so Ethan was pretty good,” Holmes said.

Tennessee (1:21.43), Florida (1:21.73) and Auburn (1:22.98) finished in the top three in the event. Georgia’s Dillon Downing posted a race-best 18.33 freestyle leg to pass up the Aggies for fourth place at 1:23.01.

The A&M men’s 800 freestyle relay also finished fifth in 6:15.38, earning 50 points. Freshman Baylor Nelson posted the event’s fastest split time at 44.23. Showing a bravery a little ahead of his years, Nelson’s start was legal by 100th of a second, Holmes said.

“He cut it pretty stinking close, but that’s Baylor,” Holmes said. “He’s going to be aggressive, and he’s going to really take it and run with it. His split was really good. The way he attacked it, it was just really good to see.”

The Aggie women weren’t as lucky in their 800 freestyle relay. Jordan Buechler swimming the second leg left the platform 0.03 seconds too early, disqualifying the Aggies.

Florida (6:57.11), Tennessee (6:58.26) and Georgia (6:58.90) rounded out the top three in the event.

“We’ve done it before,” A&M head coach Steve Bultman said. “There’s been a couple of dual meets where we lost the first relay and bounced back and ended up winning the dual meet. So if we’re going to reach some of our goals, we need to bounce back, and the girls know that. They’re pretty resilient.”

Through the performance did not count, A&M freshman Giulia Goerigk swam a 51.50 split time in the anchor leg.

“That was a solid split for her,” Blutman said. “That’s good for sure, because this is a big, exciting meet.”

The A&M women’s 200 medley relay team finished 11th at 1:38.18. Alabama (1:34.20), Florida (1:34.76) and Tennessee (1:35.53) took the first three places.

No Aggie women qualified for the 3-meter diving finals, but A&M earned three points placing in the top 24.

LSU leads the women’s team standings after the first day with 178 points followed by Florida (150) and Kentucky (149), South Carolina (142), Tennessee (136) and Alabama (131).

Auburn trails the A&M men in second place at 166 followed by Tennessee (159), Florida (138), Missouri (126) and South Carolina (115).

As the five-day meet continues Wednesday, Bultman said he hopes his team can make up for the slow start.

“A really tough day and we’re going to have to bounce back from it,” he said.

NOTES — A&M’s Caroline Theil and Carter Nelson made the SEC’s community service team Tuesday. Theil volunteers with Rev’ved Up to Read, WE(3)-Women Encourage, Equip & Empower, Hullabaloo U and the Horizon Performance Emerging Leaders Program. Nelson has spent time with Rev’ved Up to Read, Sleep in Heavenly, Spring Creek and AggiesCAN.