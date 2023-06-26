Walker spent the last five seasons as an assistant at Delaware, including the last two as the associated head coach for both the men’s and women’s teams. He also coached the Fairmont Area Swim Team and served as an assistant at Fairmont State in West Virginia. He competed for West Virginia and won the Big East Conference title in the 200-yard backstroke and 400 individual medley in 2008 and again the 400 IM in 2009. He also earned All-America honors in 2009.