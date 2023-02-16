Outside temperatures dropped dramatically Thursday, but in the Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium the Aggies heated up with some stellar efforts at the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships.

The 11th-ranked Aggie men grabbed two medals in the day’s last event, 3-meter diving, as Victor Povzner placed second with 412.65 points and fellow junior Takuto Endo finished third (400.35). Tennessee junior Bryden Hattie won with 429.20 points to deny A&M matching the 1-2 finish they earned earlier in the night in the 400-yard individual medley with freshman Baylor Nelson winning his second gold in two days with an NCAA A qualifying and personal-best time of 3 minutes, 3:38.14 seconds. Senior Anze Fers Erzen placed second (3:40.18) and senior Andres Puente was seventh (3:43.49), moving up five spots from last year.

“That’s been a pillar of ours all year long,” A&M men’s coach Jay Holmes said of the 400 IM. “To get first and second and obviously we had Andres in there in that final heat as well, that’s big points for us. But it all started with this morning.”

A&M had eight qualifiers for the finals spread across all four men’s events Thursday, and the Aggies had two more in the bonus final and one in the consolation final.

“That’s really the big thing, getting it done in prelims,” Holmes said. “Today was a good day for us. Obviously we have a whole lot more ahead of us, but at least from a swimming perspective, we’ve put ourselves back in this. But diving is really keeping us in it, because diving is killing it right now.”

A&M sophomore Rhett Hensley added a sixth-place finish in the night’s diving event with 375.40 points, while sophomore Allen Bottego was 14th (309.65) and junior Kyle Sanchez 16th (304). A&M scored 79 points in 3-meter diving and 95 points in the 400 IM as junior Vincent Ribeiro was 15th (3:47.06) in the swimming event.

Povzner got A&M’s first gold Tuesday by winning the 1-meter springboard dive.

“I won my first event by staying consistent and sticking to my basics and doing everything technically right,” Povzner said. “So I’m pretty happy with that. I might have a couple regrets of not pushing myself a little harder, but I did what I had to do.”

Endo and Povzner finished 1-2 in Thursday’s 3-meter prelims but couldn’t match those scores in the finals.

“Today’s mistake was that I had small mistakes everywhere,” Povzner said. “It wasn’t a big mistake anywhere. It was just little things that chipped away at my total score.”

Endo had the lead at one point in the finals, but Hattie improved his prelims score by 76.10 points to pass the Aggies for the title.

“[Endo] has had much better progress than me this entire year I’ve been training with him on the 3-meter board,” Povzner said. “He’s gone tremendous lengths to improve himself. And I think he truly had the upper edge in me today and that’s why he came in first in the prelims.”

The 19th-ranked Aggie women ended their day with junior Chloe Stepanek taking second in the 200 freestyle (1:43.37), the third straight year she’s medaled in the event.

“It was a good, solid swim,” A&M women’s coach Steve Bultman said. “She’s already qualified for NCAAs, so we didn’t rest her as much as if she was needing to get [qualified]. She can swim faster at the NCAAs. That’s our plan. Now obviously we would like to have seen her win, but it was a good solid swim.”

Tennessee’s Brooklyn Douthwright won the women’s 200 freestyle in 1:42.64.

“I don’t want to say it was my fastest finals swim, but I think it definitely was in the 200 free,” Stepanek said. “Racewise it was executed well. I talked to Steve about it and he said, ‘You split it really well. You really had good pacing but just kind of learn from it and use it as motivation moving on.’”

Stepanek had the fastest qualifying time at 1:43.54. She closed strong in the finals to get second but couldn’t catch Douthwright.

“I definitely like coming home strong, and as a team it is one of our strong suites,” Stepanek said. “Hopefully one year I’m going to get that gold.”

A&M’s women also got a third-place finish in the 400 IM from freshman Giulia Goerigk (4:06.84).

“I know Julia got her first medal, and I remember when I got my first medal as a freshman, so it was really exciting to see that,” Stepanek said. “She worked really hard.”

Florida sophomore Emma Weyant won the women’s 400 IM in 4:06.44, and Kentucky senior Lauren Poole was second (4:04.62).

“[Giulia] kind of slipped on one of her turns, which cost her a little time,” Bultman said. “I think she can do a little better.”

A&M junior Olivia Theall placed fifth in the women’s 100 butterfly (51.80).

Goerigk, Stepanek and Theall are all quailed for the NCAAs.

“We didn’t rest them nearly as much,” Bultman said. “That’s kind of historically what we’ve done with girls that are already qualified for NCAAs from the invites.”

A&M sophomore Joelle Reddin also was 18th in the women’s 400 IM with a personal-best 4:11.62.

The A&M women is ninth after three days with 319 points. Florida leads the women’s team standings with 760 points, while Tennessee (483), Kentucky (452), LSU (439) and Georgia (391) round out the top five.

The A&M men have 628 points for second behind 10-time defending champion Florida (810.5). Auburn, which had been tied with A&M, is third with 560 followed by Tennessee (537) and Georgia (424.5).

“This is just a great meet,” Holmes said. “Every team is really swimming well. You look at other times around the country, and the SEC is for sure setting the bar.”

NOTES — A&M had several other finishers on the men’s side Thursday, including freshman Connor Foote (sixth, 100 butterfly, 46.07), senior Kaloyan Bratanov (eighth, 200 freestyle, 1:33.93), sophomore Clayton Conklin (23rd, butterfly, 47.42) and junior Collin Fuchs (23rd, 200 freestyle, 1:35.61). ... Jordan Buechler (21st, 200 freestyle, 1:46.47) and sophomore Alice Marini (22nd, 400 IM, 4:15.73) also scored points for A&M’s women. ... Friday’s prelims will start at 9:30 a.m. with the finals at 5:30 p.m.