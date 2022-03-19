Texas A&M finishes NCAA women’s swimming and diving meet tied for 39th

ATLANTA — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished tied for 39th at the NCAA Championships on Saturday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

A&M’s Chloe Stepanek finished 17th in the 100 freestyle in 48.21 seconds on Saturday. Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Kaitlyn Owens and Stepanek finished 18th in the 400 freestyle relay in a season-best 3:13.78.

Virginia won the team title with 551.5 points followed by Texas (406), Stanford (399.5), Alabama (288) and North Carolina State (279). The Aggies finished with one point from Stepanek’s 16th-place finish in the 200 freestyle on Friday.