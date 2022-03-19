 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M finishes NCAA women’s swimming and diving meet tied for 39th

  • 0

ATLANTA — The Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team finished tied for 39th at the NCAA Championships on Saturday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

A&M’s Chloe Stepanek finished 17th in the 100 freestyle in 48.21 seconds on Saturday. Bobbi Kennett, Jordan Buechler, Kaitlyn Owens and Stepanek finished 18th in the 400 freestyle relay in a season-best 3:13.78.

Virginia won the team title with 551.5 points followed by Texas (406), Stanford (399.5), Alabama (288) and North Carolina State (279). The Aggies finished with one point from Stepanek’s 16th-place finish in the 200 freestyle on Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LSU Postgame: Jim Schlossnagle, Ryan Targac

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert