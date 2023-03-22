MINNEAPOLIS — The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team finished 14th in the 200-yard medley relay and 16th in the 800 freestyle relay on Wednesday to open the NCAA Championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov set the school record in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:23.03. Bratanov, Baylor Nelson, Collin Fuchs and Foote placed 16th in the 800 freestyle relay in 6:16.32.

The Aggies finished the day tied for 15th in the team standings with eight points. Arizona State led with 68 followed by North Carolina State (66) and California (62).

On Thursday, Puente, Anze Fers Erzen, Bratanov and Nelson will compete in the 200 individual medley, while Foote will swim in the 50 freestyle. Victor Povzner, Rhett Hensley and Allen Bottego will compete on the 1-meter springboard, and A&M’s 200 freestyle relay team will compete.