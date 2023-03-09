MINNEAPOLIS — Texas A&M’s Rhett Hensley, Allen Bottego and Alyssa Clairmont qualified for the national meet in platform diving Thursday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships.

Hensley placed sixth in the men’s event with 705.40 points, while Bottego was eighth (660.85). Clairmont finished ninth in the women’s event (489.65).

Hensley and Clairmont also qualified on both springboards, and Bottego qualified on the 1-meter springboard. A&M’s other qualifiers include Victor Povzner (1- and 3-meter) and Takuto Endo (3-meter) on the men’s side and Joslyn Oakley (1- and 3-meter) on the women’s.