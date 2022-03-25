Texas A&M diver Kurtis Mathews wins again at NCAA Championships

ATLANTA — For the second straight night, Texas A&M senior Kurtis Mathews won a national title.

Mathews scored 466.85 points to win the 3-meter springboard dive Friday at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Mathews won the 1-meter dive on Thursday to become A&M’s first national champion in men’s diving. He added to the victory by scoring 91.20 on his sixth and final dive Friday on the 3-meter board, holding off Indiana senior Andrew Capobianco (462.10) and LSU senior Juan Hernandez (459.20) for his second title.

A&M’s Victor Povzner also placed 15th (362.30) to help the Aggies finish the meet’s third day in 17th place with 42 points. California leads at 320.5 followed by Texas (313) and Florida (272) heading into the final day of action Saturday.