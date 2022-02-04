Texas A&M diver Kurtis Mathews sets school record at Air Force meet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews set the school record in the men’s 3-meter springboard dive on the second day of the Air Force Diving Invitational on Friday. Mathews won the event with 483.55 points, passing Tyler Henschel’s 478.40 set at the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championships.
On the women’s side, A&M’s Aimee Wilson won the 1-meter dive with 306.20 points. Wilson has swept the first two events at the meet, winning the 3-meter springboard dive Thursday.
The meet will conclude Saturday.
