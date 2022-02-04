 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M diver Kurtis Mathews sets school record at Air Force meet
0 Comments

Texas A&M diver Kurtis Mathews sets school record at Air Force meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews set the school record in the men’s 3-meter springboard dive on the second day of the Air Force Diving Invitational on Friday. Mathews won the event with 483.55 points, passing Tyler Henschel’s 478.40 set at the 2017 Southeastern Conference Championships.

On the women’s side, A&M’s Aimee Wilson won the 1-meter dive with 306.20 points. Wilson has swept the first two events at the meet, winning the 3-meter springboard dive Thursday.

The meet will conclude Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert