Texas A&M Ashton Schwartzman places 10th in 400 semifinals at world U20 meet

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia — Texas A&M All-American Ashton Schwartzman placed 10th in the semifinals of the men’s 400 meters on Wednesday at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. The Aggie sophomore just missed qualifying for the final, finishing in 46.50 seconds while placing third in heat 2. Canada’s Tyler Floyd earned the final qualifying spot on time at 46.22.