 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M Ashton Schwartzman places 10th in 400 semifinals at world U20 meet

  • 0

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia — Texas A&M All-American Ashton Schwartzman placed 10th in the semifinals of the men’s 400 meters on Wednesday at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero. The Aggie sophomore just missed qualifying for the final, finishing in 46.50 seconds while placing third in heat 2. Canada’s Tyler Floyd earned the final qualifying spot on time at 46.22.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay And Paraguay bid to host 2030 World Cup

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert