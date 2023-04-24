Junior Chloe Stepanek won the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team’s Swimming MVP Award for the third straight season. She was second in the 200-yard freestyle at the Southeastern Conference Championships and added a trio of All-America citations at the NCAA Championships with a seventh place in the 200 free, honorable mention in the 100 free and helping the 400 medley relay to a top-16 finish. Freshman Joslyn Oakley won the Diving MVP Award. She also was the SEC Freshman Female Diver of the Year and earned a pair of All-America honors at the NCAA Championship by finishing 14th in the 1-meter consolation final and 15th on the 3-meter.