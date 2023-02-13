Texas A&M swimmer Kaloyan Bratanov still remembers the feeling of missing out during his senior year at Katy.

It was in 2018 when Texas A&M hosted the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships at the Rec Center Natatorium, as a bunch of Bratanov’s teammates made the trip to College Station for the meet. He, on the other hand, was traveling for a swim meet of his own and could only live vicariously through the stories his friends told him about the atmosphere and excitement.

“I missed out and they told me I missed out on something amazing,” Bratanov said.

Thanks to an extra year of eligibility, super senior Bratanov will experience the SEC Championships in College Station. And he won’t be watching from the stands, he’ll be in the pool competing.

A&M, which is part of a five-year rotation for the event, is this year’s host on Tuesday through Saturday.

“Having it here is just going to be ecstatic,” Bratanov said. “We get to represent the home crowd and protect the Rec. That’s like one thing that I’ve been looking forward to ever since I stepped foot on this campus.”

Bratanov is the headliner of a Aggie men’s squad that enters the meet ranked 11th in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America poll, behind SEC rivals No. 5 Florida, No. 7 Tennessee and No. 9 Auburn. Bratanov has the ninth-fastest time in the 200 freestyle and the 26th-fastest time in the 200 individual medley.

The Aggie women sit at No. 18 in the poll, behind six SEC competitors. Florida leads the charge at No. 6.

The A&M women’s side is led by junior Chloe Stepanek, who brings the nation’s fourth-fastest time in the nation in the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 43.83 seconds). Stepanek owns the school record in the event, which she set during last season’s SEC Championships. She hopes to claim the pool record in the event as well.

“It’s definitely on the mind,” she said. “More importantly — it’s a time that I want to get and it’s something I’d really like to do — but I also want to focus on enjoying myself at the meet and having fun, because I swim my best when I’m laughing with my teammates and enjoying myself.”

And there is a home-pool advantage for the Aggies, both swimmers said.

“The turns in every pool are different,” A&M men’s head coach Jay Holmes said. “The markings on the bottom of the pool – you know, it’s a standard issue — but every pool is just a little bit different. The markings are a little bit different. The light in the building is a little bit different. Every pool has its own aura about it. Every pool we go to in the SEC is a great facility. We really are partial to this one. We think this is the best one and there are a lot of other people that think that way too.”

The Aggie men’s team has a trio of newcomers who have added depth to the squad in Baylor Nelson, Connor Foote and Batuhan Filiz. Nelson holds the third-best time in the 200 intermediate (1:41.83) and the second-best time in the 400 intermediate (3:38.39).

The Aggies hope that a rowdy home crowd will help create a few more personal bests and NCAA qualifying times en route to a solid team performance.

“This is your home turf,” Bratanov said. “It’s different when you are defending it. It’s just like when we have games at Kyle Field. No matter who we’re going against, we always have that mindset and that motto is to win. That’s how we’re approaching this week. We’re defending the Rec. We’re doing everything we can to put on a show, especially for the home crowd.”