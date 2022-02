COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Texas A&M’s Aimee Wilson and Victor Povzner each won events Thursday to open the Air Force Diving Invitational. Wilson won the women’s 3-meter springboard dive with 352 points, while Povzner won the men’s 1-meter dive with 433.55 points. Kurtis Mathews finished second at 426.40. The meet will continue Friday.