Former Texas A&M student-athletes Vicki Brown Sobecki and Brenda Goldsmith Hocott will be recognized as Southeastern Conference Trailblazers as part of the SEC’s 50th anniversary of Title IX celebration, the league announced Friday. Hocott competed in golf as the first Aggie female to earn an athletics scholarship of any kind. She became A&M’s first female letterwinner and representative at a national tournament. Brown Sobecki was the first female swimmer at A&M to receive an athletics scholarship, and was the first female inductee into the A&M Athletics Hall of Fame. She later became the first female member of the board of directors and later the first female president of the A&M Lettermen’s Association.
Pair of Aggies Sobecki, Hocott to be honored as SEC Trailblazers
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
