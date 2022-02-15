Pair of Aggies named to SEC community service swimming and diving teams

Texas A&M seniors Mollie Wright and Peter Simmons were named to the Southeastern Conference swimming and diving community service teams Tuesday.
Wright volunteers with BCS Together, the Boys & Girls Clubs, AggiesCAN and REVed up to Read. She also has served on the student-athlete advisory committee and worked for the 12th Man Foundation’s 1922 Fund.
Simmons has volunteered with Aggies CAN, a local elementary school reading program and the student-athlete advisory committee.
