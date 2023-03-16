KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M divers Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley earned honorable mention All-America honors in the 1-meter springboard event Thursday at the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Clairmont scored 289.95 points to finish 13th, and Oakley placed 14th at 284.20. North Carolina’s Aranza Vazquez Montano won with 358.75.

In the pool, A&M’s Olivia Theall, Chloe Stepanek, Jordan Buechler and Bobbi Kennett placed 17th in the 200-yard freestyle relay in a season-best 1 minute, 28.90 seconds. Virginia won in a meet-record time of 1:24.51.

A&M finished the second of four days tied for 26th in the team standings with seven points. Virginia leads at 208.5 followed by Texas (162) and Louisville (117).

The meet will continue Friday at the Jones Aquatic Center and conclude Saturday.