No. 8 Aggie men's swimming and diving team loses to No. 9 Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 9 Auburn 167.5-132.5 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

A&M’s Baylor Nelson won three events — the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 36.91 seconds), 200 backstroke (1:45.01) and 200 individual medley (1:48.66). Batuhan Filiz won the 1,000 freestyle (9:10) and 500 freestyle (4:24.62) in his Aggie debut. Andres Puente won the 200 breaststroke (1:58.77), and Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:48.17).

In diving, Allen Bottego won the 1-meter springboard event with 373.28 points.

The Aggies will face No. 21 Georgia Tech and the Savannah College of Art and Design at 10 a.m. Friday in Atlanta in a double dual meet.