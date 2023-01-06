No. 8 Aggie men's swimming and diving team earns pair of dual-meet victories

ATLANTA — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat No. 21 Georgia Tech 163-99 and the Savannah College of Art and Design 207-53 in a double dual meet Friday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
A&M’s Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:38.02; 200 backstroke, 1:46.54; 200 individual medley, 1:48.02), Andres Puente (100 breaststroke, 54.57; 200 breaststroke, 1:59.24), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 49.00), Batuhan Filiz (1,000 freestyle, 9:09.62), Anze Fers Erzen (200 butterfly, 1:48.09) and Jace Brown (100 butterfly, 48.32) won individual events.
Gogulski, Puente, Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200 medley relay (1:28.62), and Connor Foote, Carter Nelson, Collin Fuchs and Nelson won the 200 freestyle relay (1:21.30).