No. 25 Texas A&M women's swimming team defeats Rice 159-102
HOUSTON — The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming team won 10 of 14 events to beat Rice 159-102 on Saturday at the Rice Competition Pool.

A&M’s Chloe Stepanek won the 100-yard freestyle in 49.63 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:05.17, and Abby Grottle won the 1,000 freestyle (10:04.95) and 500 freestyle (4:56.36). A&M’s other individual winners included Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:04.40), Danielle Hepler (200 butterfly, 2:02.42), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.64), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:18.25), Ashley Conrad (200 backstroke, 1:36.35).

Aviv Barzelay, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Stepanek also won the 200 medley relay (1:41.80).

A&M will break for the holidays and return to action Jan. 6 against Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.

