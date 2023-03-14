The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team will compete in the NCAA Championships on Wednesday through Saturday at the Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Nine Aggies are qualified for the meet including swimmers Aviv Barzelay, Giulia Goerigk, Abby Grottle, Bobbi Kennett, Andrea Perttula, Chloe Stepanek and Olivia Theall and divers Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley. Jordan Buechler and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe will also serve as relay alternates. A&M is qualified in all five relays.

Wednesday’s schedule includes just two events: the 200-yard medley relay and 800 freestyle relay. Finals will begin at 5 p.m.