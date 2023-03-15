The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team failed to score a point on the opening day of the NCAA Championships at the Jones Aquatic Center on Wednesday.

A&M’s Chloe Stepanek, Jordan Buechler, Abby Grottle and Giulia Goerigk finished 17th in the 800-yard freestyle relay (7:05.63), and Buechler, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Bobbi Kennett finished 23rd in the 200 medley relay (1:38.26).

The meet continues Thursday with Grottle and Goerigk in the 500 freestyle, Kennett in the 200 individual medley, Stepanek in the 50 freestyle, Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley on the 1-meter springboard and the 200 freestyle relay team in action.