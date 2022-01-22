 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 23 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team holds off LSU 154-146
No. 23 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team holds off LSU 154-146

BATON ROUGE, La. — Texas A&M’s Anze Fers Erzen, Andres Puente and Munzy Kabbara swept the top three spots in the 400-yard individual medley to secure a 154-146 victory over LSU in a men’s swimming and diving dual meet Saturday at the LSU Natatorium.

Erzen won the 400 IM in 3 minutes, 54.56 seconds, while Puente took second (3:58.17) and Kabbara placed third (3:58.48) to break open a nearly tied dual match.

Erzen also won the 200 backstroke (1:47.46) and Puente won the 100 breaststroke (54.59) for the 23rd-ranked Aggies. A&M’s Trey Dickey won two events (1,000 freestyle, 9:21.43; 500 freestyle, 4:30.99), and Mark Schnippenkoetter (200 freestyle, 1:39.23), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 49.15) and Vincent Ribeiro (200 breaststroke, 1:59.48) each won one.

A&M will host SMU at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium in its final dual meet of the season.

