No. 23 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team beats SMU
The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team won 14 of 16 events to easily defeat SMU 178-115 on Senior Night at the Rec Center Natatorium on Friday. A&M honored seniors Clayton Bobo, Kaloyan Bratanov, Ethan Gogulski, Kurtis Mathews, Jacob Schababerle, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Peter Simmons and Luke Stuart before the meet.

A&M’s Trey Dickey won the 1,000 freestyle (9:07.70) and 500 freestyle (4:27.11). Tyler Hulet won the 100 backstroke (48.67) and 200 backstroke (1:46.62). Andres Puente won the 100 breaststroke (54.63) and 200 breaststroke (1:58.77), and Victor Povzner swept the diving events, winning the 1-meter dive with 402.30 points and the 3-meter dive with 402.60. Stuart (200 butterfly, 1:50.23), Seth Reno (50 freestyle, 20.61), Bratanov (100 freestyle, 44.94) and Jace Brown (100 butterfly, 48.59) also won individual events for the Aggies, while Gogulski, Puente, Brown and Collin Fuchs won the 200 medley relay (1:28.90), and Kraig Bray, Seth Reno, Bobo and Bratanov won the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.83).

