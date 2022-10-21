No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana

AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).

In diving, A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont took third on the 1-meter (291.50) and 3-meter springboards (333.95).

The Aggies will host No. 12 Kentucky at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Student Rec Natatorium.