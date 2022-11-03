 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team edges past No. 12 Kentucky

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat No. 12 Kentucky 154-146 in a dual meet that came down to the last race Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s Olivia Theall, Bobbi Kennett, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 32.07 seconds in the last event to help the Aggies secure the team victory.

A&M’s Aviv Barzelay, Kennett, Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200 medley relay in 1:41.11 to open the meet. Abby Grottle won the 1,650 freestyle (16:42.01) and 500 freestyle (4:50.43).

A&M’s other winners included Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:01.65), Sathianchokwisan (50 freestyle, 23.14), Theall (100 butterfly, 53.09; 200 butterfly, 1:58.60), Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.65; 100 freestyle, 50.14) and Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 328.88).

A&M will host TCU at 3 p.m. Friday.

