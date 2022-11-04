No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team cruises past TCU

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team had little trouble putting away TCU 168-118 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s winners included Mollie Wright (1,000-yard freestyle, 10 minutes, 8.28 seconds; 200 butterfly, 2:02.54), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39; 100 freestyle, 51.43), Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 395.33; 1-meter springboard, 320.10), Joelle Reddin (100 breaststroke, 1:04.26), Sarah Szklaruk Traipe (100 backstroke, 55.09), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.77), Giulia Goerigk (200 individual medley, 2:03.41), Emme Nelson (200 breaststroke, 2:16.86), Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:54.83) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.50).

Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom, Theall and Stepanek also won the 200 medley relay in 1:40.91, and Wright, Buechler, Theall and Ashley Conrad won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:26.24.

A&M will host its annual Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 16-18 at the Rec Center Natatorium.