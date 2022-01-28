No. 22 Aggie women's swimming and diving team races past Mustangs

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won all 16 events to beat SMU 174-114 on Senior Night at the Rec Center Natatorium on Friday. A&M honored seniors Chloe Ceyanes, Danielle Hepler, Kylie Powers, Caroline Theil, Aimee Wilson and Mollie Wright before the meet.

Hepler won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 50.25 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 55.39, while Bobbi Kennett won the 100 freestyle (50.87) and 200 individual medley (2:00.86). A&M’s other individual winners included Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.87), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.98), Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:02.00), Sarah Holt (200 butterfly, 1:59.44), Chloe Stepanek (50 freestyle, 23.13), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:58.19), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:15.81), Wright (500 freestyle, 4:55.25), Payton Props (1-meter dive, 284.78) and Wilson (3-Meter dive, 380.25).

Barzelay, Andrea Perttula, Olivia Theall and Kennett also won the 400 medley relay (3:42.15), and Barzelay, Buechler, Hepler and Emma Stephenson won the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.27).