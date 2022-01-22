No. 22 Aggie women's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 13 of 16 events to dominate LSU 181.5-111.5 on Saturday at the LSU Natatorium.

Chloe Stepanek led the Aggies with three individual victories in the freestyles, winning the 100 (49.77 seconds), 200 (1:47.71) and 500 (4:53.20). Joelle Reddin and Sarah Holt each won two events with Reddin taking the 200 breaststroke (2:15.94) and 400 individual medley (4:21.81) and Holt the 100 and 200 butterflies in 54.27 and 1:58.95, respectively. A&M’s other winners included Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 10:03.19), Kaitlyn Owens (100 backstroke, 55.06), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.25), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 2:00.40) and Aimee Wilson (3-meter springboard, 339.45).

The Aggies also swept the relays with Owens, Andrea Perttula, Holt and Kennett winning the 200 medley relay in 1:40.53 and Kennett, Barzelay, Holt and Stepanek taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.46.

A&M will host SMU at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium in its final dual meet of the season.