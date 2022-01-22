 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 22 Aggie women's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers
0 Comments

No. 22 Aggie women's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 13 of 16 events to dominate LSU 181.5-111.5 on Saturday at the LSU Natatorium.

Chloe Stepanek led the Aggies with three individual victories in the freestyles, winning the 100 (49.77 seconds), 200 (1:47.71) and 500 (4:53.20). Joelle Reddin and Sarah Holt each won two events with Reddin taking the 200 breaststroke (2:15.94) and 400 individual medley (4:21.81) and Holt the 100 and 200 butterflies in 54.27 and 1:58.95, respectively. A&M’s other winners included Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 10:03.19), Kaitlyn Owens (100 backstroke, 55.06), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.25), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 2:00.40) and Aimee Wilson (3-meter springboard, 339.45).

The Aggies also swept the relays with Owens, Andrea Perttula, Holt and Kennett winning the 200 medley relay in 1:40.53 and Kennett, Barzelay, Holt and Stepanek taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:23.46.

A&M will host SMU at 5 p.m. Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium in its final dual meet of the season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights: A&M at Arkansas

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert