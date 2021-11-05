No. 21 Aggie women swimmers, divers race past Horned Frogs

The 21st-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 16 of 16 events to beat TCU 181-108 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s Abby Grottle (1,000-yard, 200 freestyles), Chloe Stepanek (100 backstroke, 500 freestyle) and Aimee Wilson (1-, 3-meter springboard dives) each won two individual events, while Andrea Perttula (100 breaststroke), Sarah Holt (200 butterfly), Kaitlyn Owens (50 freestyle), Bobbi Kennett (100 freestyle), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke), Kylie Powers (200 breaststroke), Olivia Theall (100 butterfly) and Joelle Reddin (400 individual medley) each won one. Owens, Perttula, Theall and Stepanek also won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 40.98 seconds, and Perttula, Bobbi Kennett, Brooke Fegley and Owens finished the meet by winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.87).

The Aggies will return to the pool to host their annual their Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium on Nov. 17-19.