No. 19 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team defeats LSU 177-123

The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat LSU 177-123 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium.
A&M’s winners included Alyssa Clairmont (1-meter springboard, 310.20; 3-meter springboard, 358.65), Chloe Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.46; 100 freestyle, 49.88), Bobbi Kennett (100 breaststroke, 1:01.41; 200 individual medley, 2:01.98), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:58.59; 500 freestyle, 4:53.01), Jordan Buechler (100 backstroke, 55.20), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.75) and Olivia Theall (200 butterfly, 1:59.28).
A&M will face SMU at 3 p.m. Friday in Dallas.