No. 19 Aggie women's swimming and diving team beats Mustangs

DALLAS — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team easily put away SMU 176-113 on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

A&M’s winners included Chloe Stepanek (500 freestyle, 4:52.39; 100 backstroke, 56.32), Duru Tanriverdi (1,000 freestyle, 10:12.52), Caroline Theil (100 breaststroke, 1:03.86), Charlotte Longbottom (200 breaststroke, 2:17.47), Bobbi Kennett (50 freestyle, 23.39), Jordan Buechler (200 freestyle, 1:51.61), Aviv Barzelay (200 backstroke, 1:59.65), Giulia Goerigk (400 individual medley, 4:16.69), Joslyn Oakley (1-meter springboard, 290.10) and Alyssa Clairmont (3-meter springboard, 310.23).

