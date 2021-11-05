 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 16 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeats TCU in home meet
0 comments

No. 16 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeats TCU in home meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had no trouble with TCU on Friday, beating the Horned Frogs 180-114 in nonconference action at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s Trey Dickey won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9 minutes, 17.72 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:29.95. A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200 freestyle (1:39.47), and Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:49.22). Kurtis Mathews won the 1-meter springboard dive with 431.93 points and took the 3-meter dive with 435.00. A&M also swept the relays with Tyler Hulet, Andres Puente, Brown and Bratanov winning the 200 medley relay (1:30.67) and Clayton Bobo, Bratanov, Seth Reno and Collin Fuchs winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:21.43).

A&M will host its annual Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 17-19.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert