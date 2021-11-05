No. 16 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeats TCU in home meet

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had no trouble with TCU on Friday, beating the Horned Frogs 180-114 in nonconference action at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s Trey Dickey won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9 minutes, 17.72 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:29.95. A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov won the 200 freestyle (1:39.47), and Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:49.22). Kurtis Mathews won the 1-meter springboard dive with 431.93 points and took the 3-meter dive with 435.00. A&M also swept the relays with Tyler Hulet, Andres Puente, Brown and Bratanov winning the 200 medley relay (1:30.67) and Clayton Bobo, Bratanov, Seth Reno and Collin Fuchs winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:21.43).