No. 15 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team sweeps Georgia Tech, SCAD

ATLANTA — The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team beat Georgia Tech 187-72 and the Savannah College of Art and Design 197-56 on Friday in a double dual meet at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
A&M’s Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 41.89 seconds, and JoAnn Adler, Stepanek, Buechler and Andrea Perttula won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.52.
Giulia Goerigk (1,000 freestyle, 10:10.90; 200 individual medley, 2:03.60), Stepanek (200 freestyle, 1:47.78; 100 freestyle, 49.96), Aviv Barzelay (100 backstroke, 55.42; 200 backstroke, 1:59.49), Theall (100 butterfly, 54.53; 200 butterfly, 2:00.68), Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:03.01), Joelle Reddin (200 breaststroke, 2:16.59) and Rachel Love (500 freestyle, 5:01.78) also won individual events for the Aggies.