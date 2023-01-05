 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 15 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 19 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 19 Auburn 172-128 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Chloe Stepanek led A&M with victories in the 200-yard freestyle (1:47.60) and 100 freestyle (49.79). Joslyn Oakley (1-meter springboard, 298.80), Abby Grottle (1,000 freestyle, 9:56.29), Charlotte Longbottom (100 breaststroke, 1:02.60) and Olivia Theall (100 butterfly, 53.89) also won events for the Aggies.

The Aggies will face Georgia Tech and the Savannah College of Art and Design at 10 a.m. Friday in Atlanta in a double dual meet.

