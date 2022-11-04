 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team takes down Horned Frogs

The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat TCU 174-109 on Friday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s winners included Kaloyan Bratanov (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 39.47 seconds; 200 individual medley, 1:50.81), Baylor Nelson (200 butterfly, 1:49.53; 500 freestyle, 4:28.83), Anze Fers Erzen (1,000 freestyle, 9:28.45; 200 backstroke, 1:47.49), Tyler Hulet (100 backstroke, 48.66), Collin Fuchs (50 freestyle, 20.54), Ethan Gogulski (100 freestyle, 45.20), Jace Brown (100 butterfly, 48.35) and Andres Puente (100 breaststroke, 54.27).

Gogulski, Puente, Connor Foote and Bratanov also won the 200 medley relay (1:28.37), and Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson won the 400 freestyle relay (3:01.09).

Victor Povzner won the 1-meter springboard dive (427.88) and the 3-meter springboard dive (436.55).

The Aggies will host their annual Art Adamson Invitational on Nov. 16-18 at the Rec Center Natatorium.

