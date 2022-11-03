No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team races past Wildcats

The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team topped Kentucky 177-111 on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium.
A&M’s winners included Andres Puente (100-yard breaststroke, 54.85 seconds; 200 breaststroke, 1:58.33), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.39; 200 backstroke, 1:47.14), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.83; 400 individual medley, 3:51.13), Anze Fers Erzen (200 butterfly, 1:46.42), Kaloyan Bratanov (100 freestyle, 44.87) and Connor Foote (100 butterfly, 48.30; 50 freestyle, 20.74) and Takuto Endo (3-meter springboard, 392.55).
Gogulski, Puente, Jace Brown and Foote also won the 200 medley relay (1:28.37), and Bratanov, Foote, Gogulski and Nelson won the 200 freestyle relay (1:21.26).
A&M will host TCU at 3 p.m. Friday.