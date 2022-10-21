No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team falls to No. 2 Texas, No. 8 Indiana

AUSTIN — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 2 Texas 220-80 and No. 8 Indiana 220-80 on Friday in a double dual meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 38 seconds, and Andres Puente placed fourth in the 200 breaststroke (1:57.45).

Allen Bottego led the Aggies with second-place finishes in the 1- and 3-meter springboard diving events, finishing with 321.60 and 398.80 points respectively.

A&M will host Kentucky at 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Student Rec Natatorium.