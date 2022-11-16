No. 14 Aggie men lead Art Adamson Invitational after first day

The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team finished the first day of the Art Adamson Invitational in first place Wednesday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies broke their school record in the 400-yard medley relay with Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov winning the event in 3 minutes, 4.08 seconds — also an NCAA A cut time.

A&M also swept the top four spots in the 200 individual medley with Baylor Nelson winning in 1:41.83 followed by Anze Fers Erzen (1:43.36), Puente (1:43.37) and Bratanov (1:44.12). Nelson’s swim marks the second-fastest time in program history.

On the women’s side, the No. 22 Aggies are in third place. Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek placed third in the 400 medley relay in 3:31.20, and Stepanek placed third in the 500 freestyle in 4:44.06 to help lead A&M’s women.

The meet will continue Thursday and Friday with preliminaries starting at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.