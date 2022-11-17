No. 11 Aggie men's swimming team remains in lead at Adamson Invitational

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming team remained in the lead after the second day of the Art Adamson Invitational on Thursday at the Rec Center Natatorium.

A&M’s Baylor Nelson led a sweep of the top four spots in the 400-yard individual medley, winning in 3 minutes, 38.39 seconds. Anze Fers Erzen took second in 3:39.05 followed by Andres Puente (3:41.22) and Maximiliano Vega (3:46.19). A&M’s Connor Foote also won the 100 buttefly (46.24), while Ethan Gogulski won the 100 backstroke in 45.64, the fastest time in the nation this season.

On the women’s side, A&M remained in third place. Giulia Goerigk helped lead the Aggie women by winning the 400 IM in 4:05.75.

The meet will wrap up Friday with preliminaries at 9:30 a.m., the 1,650 freestyle at 2:30 p.m. and the remaining finals at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.