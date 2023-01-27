No. 10 Texas A&M men's swimming and diving team defeats SMU 172-108

DALLAS — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team beat SMU 172-108 on Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.
A&M’s winners included Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:38.28; 50 freestyle, 20.58; 200 individual medley, 1:47.86), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 49.27), Batuhan Filiz (500 freestyle, 4:27.54), Anze Fers Erzen (200 butterfly, 1:48.73), Kaloyan Bratanov (100 freestyle, 45.26), Thomas Shomper (200 backstroke, 1:48.32), Takuto Endo (3-meter springboard, 360.45) and Allen Bottego (1-meter springboard, 335.63).