No. 10 Aggie men's swimming and diving team cruises past Tigers

The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had little trouble topping LSU 171-129 on Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium.
A&M’s event winners included Anze Fers Erzen (200-yard butterfly, 1:48.92; 200 backstroke, 1:46.41; 200 individual medley, 1:48.64), Victor Povzner (1-meter springboard, 385.95; 3-meter springboard, 421.65), Trey Dickey (1,000freestyle, 9:15.39; 500 freestyle, 4:31.08), Baylor Nelson (200 freestyle, 1:37.64), Ethan Gogulski (100 backstroke, 48.71) and Andres Puente (200 breaststroke, 1:58.86).
A&M will face SMU at 3 p.m. Friday in Dallas.