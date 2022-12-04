Nelson earns trio of medals

Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson earned medals and achieved cut times for the U.S. Olympic Trials in three events at the Toyota U.S. Open recently.

Nelson was second in the 200-meter individual medley (1 minute, 59.14 seconds) and the 400 IM (4:18.38), and was third in the 200 backstroke (2:00.98) during four days of swimming in Greensboro, N.C, which ended Saturday.

A&M junior Alex Sanchez was 11th in the 100 breast (1:02.66) and advanced to the consolation final of the 200 IM after going 2:03.93 in prelims.

The Toyota U.S. Open was the country’s first opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

