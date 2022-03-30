 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mathews, Lerew earn national honors

  0

Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews was named the 2022 College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s Division I men’s diver of the year and A&M head coach Jay Lerew was the organization’s diving coach of the year.

Mathews capped his A&M by winning the program’s first men’s diving title at the NCAA Championships and the first men's diver to sweep the springboards at the championships since 2017. He bettered his own school record in the 1-meter final with 438.20 points. A day later in the 3-meter dive, he had a score of 91.20 on his last dive to claim a second title.

It was Lerew’s second time to be coach of the year, having claimed the honor in 2012 when Jaele Patrick became A&M's first women's diver to win a national championship, capturing the 3-meter. She also was the runner-up on the 1-meter.

— Eagle staff report

