Kurtis Mathews wins Texas A&M men’s first NCAA diving title

ATLANTA — Texas A&M senior Kurtis Mathews became the program’s first diver to win a national title by taking the 1-meter springboard dive at the NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

In third place after four dives, Mathews scored 79.50 and 83.30 on his last two dives to finish with a school-record 438.20 points. That gave him the title over Indiana senior Andrew Capobianco (420.25) with LSU senior Juan Hernandez finishing third (413.20). A&M’s Victor Povzner placed 22nd at 320.40.

Kaloyan Bratanov, Kraig Bray, Ethan Gogulski and Clayton Bobo had the Aggies’ best showing in the pool Thursday with a 24th-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:17.27).

A&M stood in 18th place in the team standings through seven events with 20 points after the second day of the four-day meet. Texas leads with 180 points followed by Florida (159) and California (158).