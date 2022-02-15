 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kurtis Mathews’ second-place finish helps Texas A&M men take lead at SEC swim meet
0 Comments

Kurtis Mathews’ second-place finish helps Texas A&M men take lead at SEC swim meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews finished second in the 3-meter springboard dive to help the Aggie men score 156 points, good for a 1-point lead over Tennessee after the first day of the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Tuesday.

Kentucky was third in the men’s team standings with 153 points followed by LSU (139), Alabama (137) and Florida (133).

Mathews had 437.80 points in the 3-meter dive. Teammate Victor Povzner placed seventh with 365.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Seth Reno placed fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 24 seconds to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Trey Dickey and Clayton Bobo also placed seventh in the 800 freestyle relay (6:19.13).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Postgame: Quenton Jackson, Javonte Brown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert