Kurtis Mathews’ second-place finish helps Texas A&M men take lead at SEC swim meet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Kurtis Mathews finished second in the 3-meter springboard dive to help the Aggie men score 156 points, good for a 1-point lead over Tennessee after the first day of the Southeastern Conference Swimming & Diving Championships on Tuesday.

Kentucky was third in the men’s team standings with 153 points followed by LSU (139), Alabama (137) and Florida (133).

Mathews had 437.80 points in the 3-meter dive. Teammate Victor Povzner placed seventh with 365.

A&M’s Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Seth Reno placed fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 24 seconds to automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Kaloyan Bratanov, Mark Schnippenkoetter, Trey Dickey and Clayton Bobo also placed seventh in the 800 freestyle relay (6:19.13).