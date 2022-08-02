Incoming freshman Nelson named USA Today Athlete of the Year

Nelson was a four-year letterman at Community School of Davidson in North Carolina and was named a team captain his senior year. The North Carolina native led his team to a state championship as a senior. And as an individual, Nelson was a four-time state champ in the 200 IM and a three-time champ in the 100 fly. The incoming freshman was the nation's top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, according to SwimSwam.com.