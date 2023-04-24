Nelson at the NCAA Championships won All-America honors by finishing seventh in the 200 individual medley along with a top-16 finish in the 400 IM and he also helped the 800 freestyle relay to a top 16 finish. Nelson shared the Commissioner’s Trophy at the SEC Championships as the top point-getter along with Tennessee diver Bryden Hattie.

Sophomore Rhett Hensley won the team’s Most Improved Award and the Trey Heye Memorial Award, given to someone who came to A&M as a non-scholarship athlete, but proved himself with his work ethic, performance and teamwork. Hensley qualified for the NCAA Championships in all three diving events. He earned honorable mention All-America by taking 13th on the platform.