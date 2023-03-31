Former Texas A&M men’s swimmer Van Adamson died March 25 at age 92. Adamson was a five-time Southewest Conference Champion from 1950-52 and the son of longtime Aggie swimming coach Art Adamson. He graduated from A&M with a degree in business administration. Adamson is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha Kelfer, his four children Doug, Elaine, Mary and Marshall, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Former Texas A&M swimmer Van Adamson dies at 92
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MINNEAPOLIS — Texas A&M senior Andres Puente placed eighth in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1:51.66 on Saturday to help the Aggies finish 1…
MINNEAPOLIS — Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego and Victor Povzner and Baylor Nelson finished in the top eight in two different individual events …
MINNEAPOLIS — The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team had four top 16 finishes and remained in 13th place Friday at the NCAA Champion…
The 25th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team failed to score a point on the opening day of the NCAA Championships at the Jon…
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M divers Alyssa Clairmont and Joslyn Oakley earned honorable mention All-America honors in the 1-meter springbo…