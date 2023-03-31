Former Texas A&M men’s swimmer Van Adamson died March 25 at age 92. Adamson was a five-time Southewest Conference Champion from 1950-52 and the son of longtime Aggie swimming coach Art Adamson. He graduated from A&M with a degree in business administration. Adamson is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marsha Kelfer, his four children Doug, Elaine, Mary and Marshall, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.