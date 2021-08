Former Texas A&M swimmer Caroline Maxvill was named a swimming and diving assistant coach for the women’s program, A&M head coach Steve Bultman announced Monday.

Maxvill was a four-year letterwinner for the Aggies and helped the program earn a pair of Big 12 titles in 2008 and ‘10. She served as an assistant coach at LSU the last three seasons and also spent time at Miami and TCU.