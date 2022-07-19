 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Texas A&M swimmer Alia Atkinson named FINA committee chair

Five-time Jamaican Olympian and former Texas A&M All-American Alia Atkinson was selected chair of FINA’s athletes’ committee earlier this month.

Atkinson, who retired in December, will lead the gender and discipline-balanced committee made up of competitors from swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming. The committee is expanding from 16 to 20 members who are now selected by their peers. They will serve in their respective roles from 2022 through 2026.

Atkinson earned 19 All-America honors swimming for A&M from 2007-10. She won the 2010 NCAA title in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke.

